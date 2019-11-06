Allen, Christmas lead Idaho past Evergreen St. 88-82

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trevon Allen had 23 points and Ja'Vary Christmas added 17 to help Idaho hold off Evergreen State for an 88-82 victory in the season opener on Tuesday night.

Idaho trailed early but took the lead for good at 15-14 when Christmas slammed home a dunk at the 11:27 mark of the first half. The Vandals led 43-38 at the break but could never shake Evergreen State, an NAIA school.

The Geoducks closed to 84-82 after a Lukas Kelly layup with15 seconds remaining. Allen and BJ Simmons made four straight free throws to seal the victory.

The Geoducks drained 12 of 27 attempts from long range to keep them close. They shot 54 percent from the floor. Idaho made 13 of 16 free throw attempts while Evergreen State was just 4 of 6 from the line.

Gloire Biongo had 17 points and Elijah Fuller 16 for the Geoducks.