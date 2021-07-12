Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer July 12, 2021 Updated: July 12, 2021 11:39 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso danced to his second straight Home Run Derby title, besting Shohei Ohtani, Trey Mancini and Juan Soto on a night of record long balls in the thin Rocky Mountain air of Coors Field.
The New York Mets first baseman hit 74 total home runs and beat Mancini 23-22 in the final round Monday, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles.