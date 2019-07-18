Altidore, Pozuelo, Morgan score, Toronto TC beats New York

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Pozuelo and Ashtone Morgan scored to help Toronto FC beat the New York Red Bulls 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Altidore opened the scoring in the sixth minute, back-heeling Tsubasa Endoh's cross low off the goalpost. He has seven goals in 11 games this season. Pozuelo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Kemar Lawrence brought down Richie Laryea.

Tom Barlow scored for New York in the 63rd minute, and Morgan capped the scoring in the 72nd with his second goal in 123 regular-season games.

Toronto (8-8-5) is 3-1-1 in its last five. New York dropped to 9-8-4.