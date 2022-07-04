Alvarez's 9th-inning HR lifts Astros 7-6 win over Royals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Monday for their seventh straight win.

Led by Kyle Tucker and Alvarez, AL West-leading Houston erased a five-run deficit on the way to its 15th victory in its last 18 games. Tucker sparked the Astros' three-run eighth with a two-run single, and Alvarez hit a drive to left-center against Scott Barlow (2-2) for his 24th homer.

Ryne Stanek (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

The Astros also won in their last at-bat on Sunday, using Jeremy Peña's tiebreaking two-run homer with two out in the ninth to post a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Andrew Benintendi had three hits and two RBIs for Kansas City, which had won three of four. MJ Melendez hit two solo homers.

The Royals jumped on Jake Odorizzi for five runs in three innings in his return from injury. Hunter Dozier and Benintendi each hit a two-run single, and Melendez connected in the third.

The Astros trailed 6-3 in the eighth when Wyatt Mills walked Peña with no outs before Amir Garrett took over. The left-hander then issued back-to-back walks to Alvarez and Alex Bregman to load the bases.

Tucker followed with a liner to center. Yuli Gurriel then greeted Taylor Clarke with a tying RBI single. But Clarke retired the next three batters to limit the damage.

Kansas City wasted a solid performance by Jonathan Heasley, who allowed one earned run and three hits in six innings. Heasley was hit hard in his previous start, tagged for a career-high seven runs and nine hits in a loss to Texas.

Odorizzi set season highs by allowing nine hits and five earned runs in four innings. He had been sidelined by left leg injury.

ROSTER MOVE

Houston optioned right-hander Enoli Paredes to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for Odorizzi on the roster.

UP NEXT

Zack Greinke (2-4, 4.38 ERA), who spent 2½ seasons with Houston before signing with the Royals this offseason, will start Tuesday night against Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.54 ERA).

