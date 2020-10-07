Amazon offering more options for 'Thursday Night Football'

Fans looking for options other than Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling “Thursday Night Football” will be in luck starting this week as Amazon begins its fourth season of streaming games when Chicago hosts Tampa Bay.

Amazon will once again have Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer calling the games on its Prime Video service, but it is also adding a “Scouts Feed” and a livestream on Twitch to its options.

“It’s the year 2020. People just consume their sports differently. They look for different things out of the things they want to hear in a game,” said Andrew Hawkins, who will join Cari Champion for the Twitch livestream. “You might want to hear something different on how people are viewing the game. With a second or third screen you are getting as many versions as possible."

Storm and Kremer are in the third season calling games on Amazon Prime, while the other offerings are in their first year.

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will be doing the Scouts Feed along with Joy Taylor. Jeremiah is an analyst for NFL Network as well as Los Angeles Chargers radio broadcasts. Jeremiah and Brooks also co-host the “Move the Sticks” podcast, which this could resemble in some ways.

Jeremiah said they did a rehearsal broadcast during last Thursday's game between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

“It's just like me and Bucky on the couch watching a game. We will be talking matchups and team building along with other scouting stuff and tendencies,” he said. “It is giving you somewhere to watch if you are interested in the scouting aspect versus a play-by-play format. The younger generation is finding things on streaming that is exciting."

To switch between announcers, Prime members open the settings screen and select which feed they want.

Amazon is also debuting interactive replays, which allow fans to watch top plays throughout the game along with getting Next Gen Stats information.

Amazon Prime will also have various NFL shows during the week. Hawkins and Kyle Long have “The NFL Comment Box” on Monday afternoons, which allows fans to ask them questions. There is also “NFL Next” on Tuesday and “NFL Time Machine” on Wednesday.

Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, said feedback from fans and viewers has been a driving force behind the new offerings.

“We've been really focusing on optionality and choice," she said. "Sports consumption is changing and we have a great opportunity to serve them.”

Besides the Thursday night games, Amazon will exclusively stream one game during the second half of the season, which remains to be announced. That game will also be televised over the air in the team's home markets.

