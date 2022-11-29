American 88, Albany (NY) 62

Beagle 6-10 0-0 13, Davis 2-7 0-0 6, Edmead 3-7 3-5 10, Little 3-6 0-0 6, Drumgoole 4-9 2-2 12, Patel 1-5 0-0 3, Ketner 2-4 1-2 5, Hutcheson 1-2 0-0 3, Amica 0-0 2-2 2, Kellogg 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 22-50 10-15 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling