Recommended Video:

Player, Club AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG
LeMahieu, NYY 131 27 47 3 2 6 14 .359
Anderson, CHW 143 36 49 10 1 7 15 .343
Cruz, MIN 150 30 50 5 0 15 31 .333
Candelario, DET 147 26 48 10 3 7 28 .327
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 152 21 48 4 2 2 7 .316
Fletcher, LAA 144 24 45 9 0 3 13 .313
Verdugo, BOS 160 30 50 14 0 6 14 .313
Alberto, BAL 165 28 51 12 0 2 15 .309
T.Hernández, TOR 146 27 45 6 0 14 27 .308
V.Reyes, DET 151 26 46 7 2 4 13 .305
Abreu, CHW 181 30 55 12 0 13 40 .304
F.Reyes, CLE 161 25 49 9 0 8 25 .304
Trout, LAA 155 38 47 6 1 16 39 .303
Lewis, SEA 157 32 47 2 0 9 23 .299
Rendon, LAA 142 23 42 7 1 8 25 .296
Gurriel Jr., TOR 151 15 44 10 0 6 23 .291
Adames, TB 135 22 39 14 1 5 15 .289
Jiménez, CHW 165 22 47 10 0 12 33 .285
Voit, NYY 151 32 43 4 0 16 36 .285
Correa, HOU 155 17 44 8 0 4 23 .284
Schoop, DET 159 26 45 4 2 8 23 .283
Bogaerts, BOS 160 25 45 8 0 10 26 .281
Devers, BOS 171 26 48 11 1 10 31 .281
Polanco, MIN 165 19 46 6 0 4 18 .279
Franco, KC 173 19 48 15 0 7 30 .277
Lindor, CLE 179 23 49 10 0 7 19 .274
Grichuk, TOR 158 26 43 8 0 9 26 .272
Vázquez, BOS 140 16 38 5 0 4 12 .271
Solak, TEX 157 20 42 9 0 2 20 .268
Seager, SEA 148 24 39 10 0 7 32 .264
Merrifield, KC 186 26 49 10 0 8 26 .263
Bradley Jr., BOS 141 18 37 8 0 5 17 .262
Santander, BAL 153 24 40 13 1 11 32 .261
Robert, CHW 154 27 40 8 0 11 27 .260
Lowe, TB 147 29 38 7 2 11 29 .259
Tucker, HOU 158 30 41 9 6 8 37 .259
Grossman, OAK 120 18 31 11 2 5 17 .258
Gurriel, HOU 163 26 42 12 1 6 18 .258
C.Hernández, CLE 179 22 46 15 0 2 13 .257
Grandal, CHW 118 19 30 5 0 6 21 .254
Biggio, TOR 166 31 42 12 0 6 21 .253
Núñez, BAL 159 25 40 8 0 10 24 .252
Ramírez, CLE 163 32 41 7 1 10 27 .252
Reddick, HOU 139 16 35 10 1 3 16 .252
Moncada, CHW 141 19 35 7 0 5 20 .248
Rosario, MIN 161 24 40 6 0 9 30 .248
Canha, OAK 138 23 34 9 1 3 22 .246
Guerrero Jr., TOR 163 22 40 8 1 6 23 .245
Shaw, TOR 124 13 30 7 0 4 12 .242
Cabrera, DET 158 22 38 3 0 5 22 .241
Crawford, SEA 155 27 37 6 2 2 15 .239
Sanó, MIN 140 27 33 12 0 10 21 .236
Soler, KC 136 16 32 6 0 8 22 .235
Springer, HOU 137 26 32 5 1 8 22 .234
Chapman, OAK 142 22 33 9 2 10 25 .232
Ruiz, BAL 132 19 30 5 0 8 26 .227
Altuve, HOU 143 23 32 5 0 3 12 .224
Choi, TB 121 15 27 12 0 3 16 .223
Laureano, OAK 135 21 30 5 1 5 18 .222
Kepler, MIN 123 18 27 5 0 7 18 .220
Semien, OAK 155 21 34 5 1 5 12 .219
Gordon, KC 130 12 28 4 0 4 8 .215
Martinez, BOS 152 15 32 13 0 4 18 .211
Hicks, NYY 119 17 25 8 1 4 13 .210
Mondesi, KC 164 18 34 6 1 3 12 .207
Gonzalez, MIN 135 9 27 2 0 3 14 .200
Olson, OAK 155 24 31 2 1 13 36 .200
Santana, CLE 154 24 30 3 0 5 21 .195
Ohtani, LAA 132 17 25 6 0 5 20 .189
Gallo, TEX 141 18 26 6 0 8 21 .184
White, SEA 128 12 23 6 0 5 20 .180