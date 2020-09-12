https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/American-League-Individual-Batting-15561708.php
American League Individual Batting
|Player, Club
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|LeMahieu, NYY
|131
|27
|47
|3
|2
|6
|14
|.359
|Anderson, CHW
|143
|36
|49
|10
|1
|7
|15
|.343
|Cruz, MIN
|150
|30
|50
|5
|0
|15
|31
|.333
|Candelario, DET
|147
|26
|48
|10
|3
|7
|28
|.327
|Kiner-Falefa, TEX
|152
|21
|48
|4
|2
|2
|7
|.316
|Fletcher, LAA
|144
|24
|45
|9
|0
|3
|13
|.313
|Verdugo, BOS
|160
|30
|50
|14
|0
|6
|14
|.313
|Alberto, BAL
|165
|28
|51
|12
|0
|2
|15
|.309
|T.Hernández, TOR
|146
|27
|45
|6
|0
|14
|27
|.308
|V.Reyes, DET
|151
|26
|46
|7
|2
|4
|13
|.305
|Abreu, CHW
|181
|30
|55
|12
|0
|13
|40
|.304
|F.Reyes, CLE
|161
|25
|49
|9
|0
|8
|25
|.304
|Trout, LAA
|155
|38
|47
|6
|1
|16
|39
|.303
|Lewis, SEA
|157
|32
|47
|2
|0
|9
|23
|.299
|Rendon, LAA
|142
|23
|42
|7
|1
|8
|25
|.296
|Gurriel Jr., TOR
|151
|15
|44
|10
|0
|6
|23
|.291
|Adames, TB
|135
|22
|39
|14
|1
|5
|15
|.289
|Jiménez, CHW
|165
|22
|47
|10
|0
|12
|33
|.285
|Voit, NYY
|151
|32
|43
|4
|0
|16
|36
|.285
|Correa, HOU
|155
|17
|44
|8
|0
|4
|23
|.284
|Schoop, DET
|159
|26
|45
|4
|2
|8
|23
|.283
|Bogaerts, BOS
|160
|25
|45
|8
|0
|10
|26
|.281
|Devers, BOS
|171
|26
|48
|11
|1
|10
|31
|.281
|Polanco, MIN
|165
|19
|46
|6
|0
|4
|18
|.279
|Franco, KC
|173
|19
|48
|15
|0
|7
|30
|.277
|Lindor, CLE
|179
|23
|49
|10
|0
|7
|19
|.274
|Grichuk, TOR
|158
|26
|43
|8
|0
|9
|26
|.272
|Vázquez, BOS
|140
|16
|38
|5
|0
|4
|12
|.271
|Solak, TEX
|157
|20
|42
|9
|0
|2
|20
|.268
|Seager, SEA
|148
|24
|39
|10
|0
|7
|32
|.264
|Merrifield, KC
|186
|26
|49
|10
|0
|8
|26
|.263
|Bradley Jr., BOS
|141
|18
|37
|8
|0
|5
|17
|.262
|Santander, BAL
|153
|24
|40
|13
|1
|11
|32
|.261
|Robert, CHW
|154
|27
|40
|8
|0
|11
|27
|.260
|Lowe, TB
|147
|29
|38
|7
|2
|11
|29
|.259
|Tucker, HOU
|158
|30
|41
|9
|6
|8
|37
|.259
|Grossman, OAK
|120
|18
|31
|11
|2
|5
|17
|.258
|Gurriel, HOU
|163
|26
|42
|12
|1
|6
|18
|.258
|C.Hernández, CLE
|179
|22
|46
|15
|0
|2
|13
|.257
|Grandal, CHW
|118
|19
|30
|5
|0
|6
|21
|.254
|Biggio, TOR
|166
|31
|42
|12
|0
|6
|21
|.253
|Núñez, BAL
|159
|25
|40
|8
|0
|10
|24
|.252
|Ramírez, CLE
|163
|32
|41
|7
|1
|10
|27
|.252
|Reddick, HOU
|139
|16
|35
|10
|1
|3
|16
|.252
|Moncada, CHW
|141
|19
|35
|7
|0
|5
|20
|.248
|Rosario, MIN
|161
|24
|40
|6
|0
|9
|30
|.248
|Canha, OAK
|138
|23
|34
|9
|1
|3
|22
|.246
|Guerrero Jr., TOR
|163
|22
|40
|8
|1
|6
|23
|.245
|Shaw, TOR
|124
|13
|30
|7
|0
|4
|12
|.242
|Cabrera, DET
|158
|22
|38
|3
|0
|5
|22
|.241
|Crawford, SEA
|155
|27
|37
|6
|2
|2
|15
|.239
|Sanó, MIN
|140
|27
|33
|12
|0
|10
|21
|.236
|Soler, KC
|136
|16
|32
|6
|0
|8
|22
|.235
|Springer, HOU
|137
|26
|32
|5
|1
|8
|22
|.234
|Chapman, OAK
|142
|22
|33
|9
|2
|10
|25
|.232
|Ruiz, BAL
|132
|19
|30
|5
|0
|8
|26
|.227
|Altuve, HOU
|143
|23
|32
|5
|0
|3
|12
|.224
|Choi, TB
|121
|15
|27
|12
|0
|3
|16
|.223
|Laureano, OAK
|135
|21
|30
|5
|1
|5
|18
|.222
|Kepler, MIN
|123
|18
|27
|5
|0
|7
|18
|.220
|Semien, OAK
|155
|21
|34
|5
|1
|5
|12
|.219
|Gordon, KC
|130
|12
|28
|4
|0
|4
|8
|.215
|Martinez, BOS
|152
|15
|32
|13
|0
|4
|18
|.211
|Hicks, NYY
|119
|17
|25
|8
|1
|4
|13
|.210
|Mondesi, KC
|164
|18
|34
|6
|1
|3
|12
|.207
|Gonzalez, MIN
|135
|9
|27
|2
|0
|3
|14
|.200
|Olson, OAK
|155
|24
|31
|2
|1
|13
|36
|.200
|Santana, CLE
|154
|24
|30
|3
|0
|5
|21
|.195
|Ohtani, LAA
|132
|17
|25
|6
|0
|5
|20
|.189
|Gallo, TEX
|141
|18
|26
|6
|0
|8
|21
|.184
|White, SEA
|128
|12
|23
|6
|0
|5
|20
|.180
