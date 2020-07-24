https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/American-League-Leaders-15432854.php
American League Leaders
THROUGH JULY 23
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
___
|Stanton, NYY
|1
___
|Stanton, NYY
|3
|Judge, NYY
|1
___
___
___
___
|Judge, NYY
|1
|Stanton, NYY
|1
|Urshela, NYY
|1
|Wade, NYY
|1
___
|Judge, NYY
|2
|Stanton, NYY
|2
|Urshela, NYY
|1
|Wade, NYY
|1
___
___
|Judge, NYY
|1
___
___
___
|Cole, NYY
|1.80
___
|Cole, NYY
|1-0
___
|Cole, NYY
|1
___
___
|Cole, NYY
|5.0
___
|Cole, NYY
|5
___
|Cole, NYY
|1
___
