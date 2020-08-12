Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 10

BATTING
G AB R H BA
LeMahieu, NYY 15 58 10 23 .397
Lewis, SEA 17 67 13 25 .373
Alberto, BAL 14 63 12 22 .349
Correa, HOU 16 58 5 20 .345
Cruz, MIN 17 64 12 22 .344
Jones, DET 13 42 10 14 .333
Trout, LAA 13 54 12 18 .333
Perez, KC 17 69 7 22 .319
Urshela, NYY 15 48 10 15 .313
Fletcher, LAA 17 67 10 21 .313

___

HOME RUNS
Judge, NYY 8
Trout, LAA 7
Moreland, BOS 6
Chapman, OAK 6
Núñez, BAL 5
Jones, DET 5
Olson, OAK 5
Kepler, MIN 5
Soler, KC 5
15 tied 4

___

RUNS BATTED IN
Judge, NYY 19
Seager, SEA 18
Cruz, MIN 16
Trout, LAA 14
Santander, BAL 14
Chapman, OAK 14
Urshela, NYY 13
Rosario, MIN 13
Olson, OAK 13
Lewis, SEA 13

___

STOLEN BASES
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 4
Mondesi, KC 4
Robert, CHW 4
Tauchman, NYY 4
13 tied 3

___

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Jones, DET .786
Trout, LAA .741
Judge, NYY .717
Chapman, OAK .629
Hernández, TOR .620
Stanton, NYY .585
Urshela, NYY .583
Cruz, MIN .578
Lewis, SEA .567
Lowe, TB .561

___

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Stanton, NYY .453
Santana, CLE .451
Lewis, SEA .440
Correa, HOU .433
LeMahieu, NYY .426
Canha, OAK .420
Hernandez, CLE .414
Laureano, OAK .405
Bogaerts, BOS .400
Crawford, SEA .400
Fletcher, LAA .400
La Stella, LAA .400

___

RUNS SCORED
Crawford, SEA 15
Merrifield, KC 15
Judge, NYY 14
Lewis, SEA 13
Núñez, BAL 13
Alberto, BAL 12
Altuve, HOU 12
Chapman, OAK 12
Cruz, MIN 12
Ramírez, CLE 12
Trout, LAA 12

___

HITS
Lewis, SEA 25
LeMahieu, NYY 23
Alberto, BAL 22
Cruz, MIN 22
Perez, KC 22
Fletcher, LAA 21
Correa, HOU 20
Moncada, CHW 20
Chapman, OAK 19
Merrifield, KC 19
Robert, CHW 19
Seager, SEA 19

___

BASES ON BALLS
Santana, CLE 23
Olson, OAK 16
Rendon, LAA 16
Díaz, TB 12
Canha, OAK 11
Crawford, SEA 11
Fletcher, LAA 11
Hernandez, CLE 10
Laureano, OAK 10
Stanton, NYY 10

___

DOUBLES
Alberto, BAL 7
Franco, KC 7
Iglesias, BAL 7
Martinez, BOS 7
Brantley, HOU 6
Bregman, HOU 6
Fletcher, LAA 6
Seager, SEA 6
8 tied 5

___

TRIPLES
Candelario, DET 2
Chapman, OAK 2
Crawford, SEA 2
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 2
Lowe, TB 2
Wendle, TB 2
17 tied 1

___

TOTAL BASES
Chapman, OAK 44
Judge, NYY 43
Trout, LAA 40
Lewis, SEA 38
Cruz, MIN 37
Franco, KC 36
Perez, KC 36
Alberto, BAL 35
Soler, KC 35
Kepler, MIN 34
Merrifield, KC 34
Ramírez, CLE 34

___

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Dobnak, MIN 0.90
Lynn, TEX 1.16
Plesac, CLE 1.29
Montas, OAK 1.57
Bieber, CLE 1.63
Turnbull, DET 2.00
Valdez, HOU 2.04
Bundy, LAA 2.08
Carrasco, CLE 2.50
Cobb, BAL 2.51

___

WON-LOST
Bieber, CLE 3-0
Cole, NYY 3-0
Dobnak, MIN 3-1
12 tied 2-0

___

GAMES PITCHED
Barlow, KC 10
Petit, OAK 10
Gibaut, TEX 9
Holland, KC 9
10 tied 8

___

SAVES
Britton, NYY 5
Hendriks, OAK 5
Jiménez, DET 5
Colomé, CHW 4
Hand, CLE 4
Rogers, MIN 4
Bass, TOR 3
Rosenthal, KC 3
Sulser, BAL 3
Williams, SEA 3
Workman, BOS 3

___

INNINGS PITCHED
Bieber, CLE 27.2
Keuchel, CHW 23.2
Lynn, TEX 23.1
Montas, OAK 23.0
Giolito, CHW 22.2
Cole, NYY 22.1
Eovaldi, BOS 22.0
Bundy, LAA 21.2
Plesac, CLE 21.0
Yarbrough, TB 21.0

___

STRIKEOUTS
Bieber, CLE 43
Lynn, TEX 30
Giolito, CHW 27
Cole, NYY 26
Bundy, LAA 25
Eovaldi, BOS 24
Plesac, CLE 24
Carrasco, CLE 23
Civale, CLE 23
Montas, OAK 22
Singer, KC 22

___

COMPLETE GAMES
Bundy, LAA 1
Cole, NYY 1

___

SHUTOUTS