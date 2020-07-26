https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15435149.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH JULY 25
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.338
|.481
|.407
|2
|77
|15
|26
|37
|8
|0
|1
|15
|Chicago White Sox
|.315
|.616
|.375
|2
|73
|15
|23
|45
|4
|0
|6
|14
|Houston
|.303
|.500
|.387
|2
|66
|15
|20
|33
|4
|0
|3
|15
|Toronto
|.246
|.362
|.289
|2
|69
|7
|17
|25
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|.243
|.371
|.308
|2
|70
|13
|17
|26
|0
|0
|3
|13
|Baltimore
|.235
|.368
|.288
|2
|68
|9
|16
|25
|6
|0
|1
|8
|N.Y. Yankees
|.224
|.379
|.297
|2
|58
|6
|13
|22
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Detroit
|.224
|.418
|.268
|2
|67
|7
|15
|28
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Seattle
|.203
|.453
|.250
|2
|64
|4
|13
|29
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Oakland
|.200
|.354
|.307
|2
|65
|8
|13
|23
|2
|1
|2
|8
|L.A. Angels
|.191
|.324
|.273
|2
|68
|7
|13
|22
|3
|0
|2
|7
|Texas
|.177
|.274
|.292
|2
|62
|3
|11
|17
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|.164
|.311
|.311
|2
|61
|8
|10
|19
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Kansas City
|.145
|.258
|.217
|2
|62
|3
|9
|16
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Cleveland
|.145
|.177
|.264
|2
|62
|4
|9
|11
|2
|0
|0
|3
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|36
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|8
|1
|0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Toronto
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|18
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|20
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|19
|2
|0
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|1
|1
|7
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0
|14
|0
|1
|0
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|25
|1
|2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|3
|7
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
