THROUGH AUGUST 20

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .261 .459 .322 26 881 127 230 404 41 2 43 120
Baltimore .258 .449 .322 25 859 124 222 386 52 2 36 121
Boston .256 .423 .320 26 895 117 229 379 52 4 30 110
N.Y. Yankees .255 .475 .344 25 793 135 202 377 36 2 45 129
Toronto .252 .450 .314 23 787 106 198 354 31 1 41 103
Tampa Bay .247 .443 .336 26 858 141 212 380 53 8 33 131
Houston .247 .419 .328 25 876 136 216 367 47 7 30 133
Kansas City .245 .410 .304 25 812 97 199 333 46 2 28 94
Minnesota .241 .415 .319 26 845 126 204 351 28 1 39 124
Detroit .228 .407 .289 23 755 102 172 307 35 5 30 96
L.A. Angels .228 .422 .312 26 880 120 201 371 38 3 42 118
Oakland .225 .422 .327 26 854 131 192 360 34 7 40 125
Seattle .217 .357 .297 27 888 103 193 317 37 3 27 98
Texas .214 .353 .300 24 780 95 167 275 37 4 21 87
Cleveland .201 .323 .312 25 798 97 160 258 28 2 22 91

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 5 11 71 0 244 7 3 22 352 0 13 26 0
Baltimore 5 6 9 74 3 205 10 5 12 365 0 16 18 0
Boston 2 2 10 76 3 243 6 4 23 379 0 24 27 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 4 16 94 2 207 11 2 18 350 0 14 16 0
Toronto 4 6 4 70 2 194 13 4 12 314 0 15 20 0
Tampa Bay 0 6 7 111 2 250 10 2 20 350 0 15 22 0
Houston 3 5 13 95 4 194 11 4 23 400 0 8 25 0
Kansas City 2 6 9 62 0 220 17 10 13 328 0 19 28 0
Minnesota 1 9 13 88 4 227 6 4 12 318 0 4 16 0
Detroit 0 7 10 58 0 235 7 0 18 295 0 11 16 0
L.A. Angels 1 8 7 103 4 223 7 1 17 366 0 19 19 0
Oakland 2 6 18 114 2 259 12 2 22 389 0 10 17 0
Seattle 1 5 13 90 2 242 28 6 18 368 0 15 20 0
Texas 1 5 13 85 2 205 23 5 17 331 0 14 14 0
Cleveland 2 3 16 115 2 220 8 3 23 374 0 11 16 0

