THROUGH JULY 30

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 5 2 1.83 7 2 0 4 64.0 42 15 13
Texas 2 3 2.40 5 1 0 2 45.0 30 16 12
Houston 3 3 3.26 6 0 0 1 58.0 48 25 21
Toronto 3 4 3.29 7 0 0 2 63.0 51 26 23
Tampa Bay 4 3 3.34 7 0 0 2 62.0 55 28 23
Oakland 3 3 3.44 6 1 0 2 55.0 53 24 21
Minnesota 4 2 3.74 6 1 0 2 53.0 46 22 22
Kansas City 3 4 4.05 7 0 0 2 60.0 49 31 27
N.Y. Yankees 4 1 4.72 5 0 1 2 40.0 32 21 21
L.A. Angels 2 5 4.99 7 0 0 1 61.1 56 37 34
Boston 3 4 5.29 7 0 0 2 63.0 67 38 37
Detroit 4 3 5.52 7 0 0 4 62.0 61 39 38
Chicago White Sox 2 4 6.23 6 1 0 0 52.0 51 36 36
Seattle 3 4 7.02 7 0 0 2 59.0 60 51 46
Baltimore 2 3 7.16 5 0 0 1 44.0 50 36 35

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 5 5 8 0 86 1
Texas 2 2 21 0 50 0
Houston 6 3 24 1 58 2
Toronto 3 1 30 0 60 0
Tampa Bay 5 3 24 1 76 4
Oakland 4 1 17 2 49 1
Minnesota 10 2 20 0 54 3
Kansas City 11 8 24 1 58 4
N.Y. Yankees 9 3 14 2 37 1
L.A. Angels 8 2 28 0 67 4
Boston 9 8 25 0 60 1
Detroit 12 6 21 0 50 1
Chicago White Sox 10 3 21 0 46 1
Seattle 13 4 32 0 50 2
Baltimore 8 6 15 0 48 5