https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15487694.php
American League Team Pitching
Recommended Video:
THROUGH AUGUST 15
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|12
|9
|2.56
|21
|4
|0
|8
|186.0
|131
|57
|53
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|3.51
|21
|2
|0
|8
|179.1
|149
|71
|70
|Oakland
|15
|6
|3.54
|21
|1
|0
|10
|193.0
|170
|81
|76
|Houston
|10
|10
|3.80
|20
|0
|0
|4
|187.1
|165
|89
|79
|Kansas City
|9
|12
|3.97
|21
|0
|0
|7
|179.0
|165
|95
|79
|Toronto
|7
|9
|3.98
|16
|0
|0
|4
|147.0
|114
|75
|65
|Texas
|10
|9
|4.06
|19
|2
|1
|7
|166.1
|131
|82
|75
|N.Y. Yankees
|14
|6
|4.23
|20
|0
|1
|8
|163.2
|141
|82
|77
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|4.31
|21
|1
|0
|6
|185.2
|193
|98
|89
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|11
|4.43
|21
|2
|0
|6
|183.0
|178
|97
|90
|Baltimore
|12
|8
|4.60
|20
|1
|0
|7
|176.0
|165
|99
|90
|L.A. Angels
|7
|14
|4.61
|21
|1
|1
|3
|187.1
|173
|110
|96
|Detroit
|9
|9
|5.38
|18
|0
|0
|5
|159.0
|153
|97
|95
|Seattle
|7
|15
|5.75
|22
|0
|0
|5
|191.0
|172
|130
|122
|Boston
|6
|15
|6.10
|21
|1
|0
|3
|183.0
|213
|133
|124
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|51
|1
|221
|10
|Minnesota
|26
|3
|59
|0
|176
|7
|Oakland
|23
|2
|59
|3
|183
|5
|Houston
|22
|11
|88
|5
|174
|10
|Kansas City
|30
|14
|71
|2
|185
|9
|Toronto
|20
|1
|75
|2
|152
|5
|Texas
|19
|6
|82
|1
|165
|5
|N.Y. Yankees
|25
|7
|61
|3
|168
|7
|Tampa Bay
|25
|12
|66
|2
|201
|15
|Chicago White Sox
|26
|12
|69
|1
|180
|8
|Baltimore
|25
|12
|56
|0
|165
|10
|L.A. Angels
|23
|8
|85
|3
|183
|12
|Detroit
|23
|10
|61
|0
|129
|6
|Seattle
|31
|18
|94
|1
|176
|7
|Boston
|33
|11
|89
|0
|178
|8
View Comments