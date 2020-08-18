Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 17

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 13 9 2.68 22 4 0 8 195.0 142 62 58
Minnesota 15 8 3.33 23 2 0 9 197.1 161 74 73
Oakland 16 7 3.55 23 1 0 10 210.1 189 88 83
Houston 12 10 3.59 22 0 0 5 205.1 171 92 82
Toronto 8 11 3.89 19 0 0 4 169.0 133 86 73
N.Y. Yankees 16 6 4.01 22 0 1 9 181.2 154 87 81
Kansas City 9 14 4.02 23 0 0 7 195.0 180 103 87
Chicago White Sox 12 11 4.21 23 2 0 6 201.0 191 101 94
Tampa Bay 14 9 4.28 23 1 0 8 199.2 208 105 95
Baltimore 12 10 4.69 22 1 0 7 194.0 181 112 101
Texas 10 11 4.81 21 2 1 7 183.1 156 106 98
L.A. Angels 8 15 4.82 23 1 1 3 205.1 193 124 110
Detroit 9 11 5.62 20 0 0 5 176.0 177 112 110
Seattle 7 17 5.86 24 0 0 5 207.1 192 144 135
Boston 6 17 6.06 23 1 0 3 199.0 228 143 134

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 24 11 54 1 229 11
Minnesota 29 4 62 0 193 7
Oakland 26 3 67 4 194 5
Houston 23 12 99 5 193 10
Toronto 23 1 85 3 175 5
N.Y. Yankees 26 8 67 3 185 8
Kansas City 33 14 80 3 196 11
Chicago White Sox 26 12 75 1 198 8
Tampa Bay 28 13 68 2 216 15
Baltimore 27 15 65 0 181 12
Texas 23 6 91 1 176 5
L.A. Angels 28 9 87 3 199 12
Detroit 34 11 66 0 146 6
Seattle 35 19 101 1 192 7
Boston 38 12 97 0 191 8