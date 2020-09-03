Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 23 14 2.74 37 6 1 14 332.0 251 105 101
Oakland 22 12 3.51 34 1 0 13 302.1 277 128 118
Toronto 19 16 3.60 35 1 0 9 312.1 269 148 125
Minnesota 22 16 3.65 38 2 0 12 325.1 288 138 132
Chicago White Sox 22 15 3.71 37 4 1 8 325.0 286 150 134
Tampa Bay 26 12 3.73 38 3 0 15 335.2 309 154 139
Houston 20 15 4.09 35 0 0 10 314.1 274 160 143
N.Y. Yankees 20 15 4.28 35 0 1 11 285.2 250 147 136
Kansas City 14 23 4.43 37 1 0 11 315.0 311 174 155
Baltimore 16 20 4.71 36 1 0 8 321.1 304 189 168
Texas 13 22 5.02 35 2 1 9 306.2 275 185 171
L.A. Angels 12 25 5.17 37 1 1 5 323.2 310 204 186
Seattle 15 22 5.38 37 0 1 9 318.0 289 199 190
Detroit 17 17 5.47 34 0 0 7 293.0 294 182 178
Boston 12 25 6.18 37 1 0 7 323.1 378 232 222

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 37 15 92 3 377 13
Oakland 34 9 102 5 282 9
Toronto 37 7 136 6 319 5
Minnesota 45 10 112 0 329 13
Chicago White Sox 41 13 125 2 334 12
Tampa Bay 48 17 113 2 355 22
Houston 40 17 143 7 304 15
N.Y. Yankees 49 15 100 4 303 18
Kansas City 52 24 140 6 315 18
Baltimore 50 21 118 2 293 18
Texas 46 13 147 2 310 14
L.A. Angels 44 16 141 6 304 17
Seattle 52 25 145 4 308 12
Detroit 54 24 113 1 263 11
Boston 65 18 150 1 314 14