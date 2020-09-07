Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 6

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 25 15 2.78 40 6 1 15 359.0 279 116 111
Oakland 23 14 3.66 37 1 0 13 329.1 308 144 134
Minnesota 25 17 3.67 42 3 0 14 358.1 323 153 146
Chicago White Sox 26 15 3.74 41 4 1 10 361.0 318 165 150
Tampa Bay 28 13 3.76 41 3 0 16 363.2 333 169 152
Toronto 22 18 3.87 40 1 0 11 353.2 320 177 152
N.Y. Yankees 21 19 4.37 40 0 1 12 325.2 294 178 158
Baltimore 19 21 4.38 40 1 0 9 355.1 327 200 173
Houston 21 19 4.51 40 0 0 10 355.0 322 196 178
Kansas City 14 27 4.69 41 1 0 11 351.0 356 205 183
Texas 13 26 5.13 39 2 1 9 338.2 308 208 193
L.A. Angels 17 25 5.15 42 2 1 7 366.2 350 229 210
Seattle 18 22 5.19 40 0 1 11 345.0 311 208 199
Detroit 18 20 5.38 38 0 1 8 324.2 329 199 194
Boston 14 28 6.21 42 1 0 8 365.1 433 266 252

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 40 17 104 4 411 14
Oakland 39 11 106 5 309 10
Minnesota 49 11 117 0 368 16
Chicago White Sox 44 14 137 2 368 13
Tampa Bay 52 17 125 2 385 22
Toronto 48 8 157 7 362 8
N.Y. Yankees 59 19 117 4 346 18
Baltimore 52 23 134 2 326 20
Houston 48 20 168 7 345 17
Kansas City 58 27 155 6 345 23
Texas 51 18 164 3 334 15
L.A. Angels 51 17 149 6 348 17
Seattle 58 25 152 4 333 12
Detroit 58 26 124 1 294 13
Boston 74 19 178 2 355 16