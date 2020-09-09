https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15553876.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|2.84
|42
|6
|1
|16
|377.0
|298
|126
|119
|Oakland
|25
|15
|3.58
|40
|2
|0
|14
|352.1
|328
|151
|140
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|3.72
|45
|3
|0
|14
|380.1
|335
|164
|157
|Chicago White Sox
|26
|16
|3.76
|42
|4
|1
|10
|369.0
|328
|170
|154
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|3.86
|43
|3
|0
|16
|379.2
|350
|180
|163
|Toronto
|24
|18
|3.87
|42
|1
|0
|12
|371.2
|334
|185
|160
|Baltimore
|20
|21
|4.32
|41
|1
|0
|9
|364.1
|333
|202
|175
|N.Y. Yankees
|21
|21
|4.50
|42
|0
|1
|12
|341.2
|310
|192
|171
|Houston
|22
|21
|4.58
|43
|0
|0
|11
|377.0
|346
|210
|192
|Kansas City
|15
|28
|4.72
|43
|1
|0
|12
|368.0
|373
|216
|193
|Texas
|14
|27
|5.11
|41
|2
|1
|9
|355.2
|321
|217
|202
|L.A. Angels
|17
|26
|5.16
|43
|2
|1
|7
|374.2
|359
|236
|215
|Seattle
|19
|23
|5.20
|42
|0
|1
|12
|362.0
|328
|218
|209
|Detroit
|19
|21
|5.35
|40
|0
|1
|8
|341.2
|349
|208
|203
|Boston
|15
|29
|6.17
|44
|1
|0
|9
|379.0
|446
|274
|260
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|42
|18
|106
|4
|429
|14
|Oakland
|40
|12
|113
|5
|327
|10
|Minnesota
|50
|13
|128
|0
|397
|19
|Chicago White Sox
|44
|14
|138
|3
|374
|16
|Tampa Bay
|52
|21
|131
|4
|395
|22
|Toronto
|51
|9
|169
|7
|377
|8
|Baltimore
|54
|23
|135
|2
|334
|20
|N.Y. Yankees
|61
|19
|128
|4
|364
|18
|Houston
|51
|21
|179
|7
|362
|17
|Kansas City
|61
|27
|159
|6
|359
|23
|Texas
|54
|23
|171
|3
|353
|16
|L.A. Angels
|52
|17
|152
|6
|356
|17
|Seattle
|61
|25
|155
|4
|347
|12
|Detroit
|60
|26
|129
|1
|304
|14
|Boston
|75
|20
|190
|2
|364
|19
