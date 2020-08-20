https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15497283.php
American League Team Statistics
Through August 19
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Baltimore
|828
|123
|217
|52
|2
|35
|120
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|846
|118
|218
|37
|2
|41
|111
|.258
|Boston
|856
|110
|217
|52
|4
|28
|103
|.254
|N.Y. Yankees
|756
|130
|192
|34
|2
|43
|124
|.254
|Tampa Bay
|824
|131
|204
|50
|8
|31
|121
|.248
|Toronto
|731
|94
|179
|30
|1
|38
|92
|.245
|Kansas City
|812
|97
|199
|46
|2
|28
|94
|.245
|Houston
|840
|126
|206
|46
|6
|29
|123
|.245
|Minnesota
|810
|119
|191
|26
|0
|38
|117
|.236
|Detroit
|723
|102
|167
|34
|5
|30
|96
|.231
|L.A. Angels
|843
|115
|191
|37
|2
|41
|113
|.227
|Oakland
|823
|126
|184
|32
|7
|37
|120
|.224
|Seattle
|856
|102
|189
|36
|3
|26
|97
|.221
|Texas
|742
|88
|159
|36
|4
|19
|80
|.214
|Cleveland
|764
|95
|153
|28
|2
|22
|90
|.200
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|15
|9
|214.0
|156
|57
|250
|2.61
|Houston
|14
|10
|225.1
|185
|104
|214
|3.43
|Minnesota
|16
|9
|218.1
|176
|73
|213
|3.46
|Oakland
|17
|8
|227.1
|206
|75
|212
|3.72
|Toronto
|10
|11
|188.0
|155
|92
|194
|3.88
|Kansas City
|10
|15
|209.0
|190
|88
|211
|3.96
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|8
|199.2
|171
|70
|204
|4.01
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|11
|219.0
|204
|80
|215
|4.11
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|217.2
|217
|77
|238
|4.13
|Baltimore
|12
|12
|213.0
|201
|72
|200
|4.77
|Texas
|10
|13
|201.2
|177
|97
|195
|4.86
|L.A. Angels
|8
|17
|222.1
|213
|94
|215
|5.06
|Seattle
|8
|18
|224.1
|205
|106
|214
|5.66
|Detroit
|9
|13
|192.0
|198
|70
|162
|5.86
|Boston
|7
|18
|217.0
|247
|106
|213
|6.22
