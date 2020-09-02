https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15536437.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 1
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|1236
|186
|332
|60
|2
|65
|178
|.269
|Baltimore
|1209
|166
|318
|69
|3
|48
|160
|.263
|Boston
|1242
|165
|318
|75
|6
|43
|157
|.256
|Detroit
|1088
|164
|277
|54
|7
|46
|158
|.255
|Houston
|1147
|181
|288
|65
|9
|39
|175
|.251
|Toronto
|1161
|160
|287
|56
|2
|54
|154
|.247
|Tampa Bay
|1229
|191
|302
|74
|8
|49
|179
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|1049
|167
|257
|45
|3
|55
|157
|.245
|Kansas City
|1185
|142
|286
|63
|2
|43
|136
|.241
|Minnesota
|1198
|162
|286
|44
|2
|49
|156
|.239
|L.A. Angels
|1210
|171
|282
|53
|3
|51
|167
|.233
|Seattle
|1215
|156
|281
|56
|4
|40
|149
|.231
|Cleveland
|1186
|153
|269
|52
|2
|37
|146
|.227
|Oakland
|1108
|164
|248
|50
|7
|47
|156
|.224
|Texas
|1104
|126
|236
|49
|6
|28
|112
|.214
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|22
|14
|323.0
|248
|91
|368
|2.81
|Oakland
|22
|12
|302.1
|277
|102
|282
|3.51
|Toronto
|18
|16
|303.1
|263
|133
|310
|3.68
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|14
|317.0
|276
|120
|322
|3.69
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|316.1
|284
|110
|318
|3.73
|Tampa Bay
|25
|12
|326.2
|303
|108
|344
|3.77
|Houston
|19
|15
|305.1
|271
|141
|297
|4.19
|N.Y. Yankees
|20
|14
|276.2
|242
|95
|294
|4.26
|Kansas City
|14
|22
|306.0
|300
|140
|309
|4.41
|Baltimore
|16
|19
|312.1
|290
|115
|292
|4.61
|L.A. Angels
|12
|24
|314.2
|301
|134
|298
|5.01
|Texas
|13
|21
|298.2
|273
|144
|305
|5.09
|Detroit
|17
|16
|285.0
|288
|103
|253
|5.37
|Seattle
|15
|22
|318.0
|289
|145
|308
|5.38
|Boston
|12
|24
|314.1
|368
|148
|307
|6.16
