American League Team Statistics

Through April 4 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Kansas City 109 28 36 7 1 6 27 .330 Houston 147 35 47 12 0 8 32 .320 Baltimore 112 18 34 9 0 0 17 .304 Texas 105 21 29 5 0 3 20 .276 L.A. Angels 131 24 32 1 1 7 21 .244 Chicago White Sox 141 22 34 5 0 4 17 .241 Minnesota 105 15 25 5 1 4 14 .238 Cleveland 99 13 23 5 0 5 13 .232 Tampa Bay 99 14 22 3 1 5 13 .222 N.Y. Yankees 101 8 22 3 0 2 8 .218 Toronto 102 9 21 2 0 4 8 .206 Seattle 94 15 19 10 0 2 14 .202 Detroit 89 11 17 2 1 3 11 .191 Oakland 123 9 21 5 2 1 9 .171 Boston 94 5 15 4 0 1 5 .160 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Minnesota 2 1 27.0 17 6 36 0.67 Baltimore 3 0 27.0 15 6 24 1.67 Houston 4 0 36.0 21 13 37 2.00 N.Y. Yankees 1 2 28.0 21 7 29 2.25 Toronto 2 1 27.0 22 14 29 2.67 Seattle 2 1 28.0 24 10 32 3.86 Cleveland 1 2 25.0 17 13 29 3.96 Detroit 2 1 27.0 23 13 17 4.33 Chicago White Sox 1 3 33.1 32 16 38 4.59 L.A. Angels 3 1 36.0 34 16 43 4.75 Tampa Bay 2 1 26.0 27 9 26 5.19 Boston 0 3 27.0 34 11 33 5.33 Kansas City 2 1 27.0 29 16 35 6.33 Oakland 0 4 36.0 47 17 27 8.25 Texas 1 2 25.0 36 12 26 10.08