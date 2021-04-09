Skip to main content
Sports

American League Team Statistics

Through April 8

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Houston 253 51 73 17 0 15 47 .289
Minnesota 255 46 71 20 1 11 44 .278
Boston 247 38 66 21 0 6 34 .267
Texas 202 32 53 7 0 8 31 .262
Chicago White Sox 275 48 70 11 0 10 42 .255
N.Y. Yankees 209 25 53 8 0 6 24 .254
L.A. Angels 240 40 61 6 2 10 37 .254
Kansas City 203 33 51 7 1 8 32 .251
Detroit 193 23 43 7 2 7 23 .223
Baltimore 247 27 54 11 0 5 25 .219
Cleveland 158 17 34 6 0 7 17 .215
Seattle 225 29 47 16 0 3 27 .209
Toronto 240 25 50 5 0 11 22 .208
Tampa Bay 202 23 42 9 1 5 22 .208
Oakland 253 19 43 10 2 3 18 .170

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Yankees 3 3 57.0 36 11 73 1.74
Minnesota 5 2 63.2 50 18 77 2.12
Houston 6 1 62.0 44 23 56 2.61
Cleveland 2 3 43.0 28 23 52 3.35
Toronto 3 4 63.0 57 20 68 3.43
Boston 4 3 66.0 59 27 76 3.55
Chicago White Sox 4 4 68.1 59 27 86 3.95
Baltimore 4 3 63.0 58 23 60 4.00
L.A. Angels 5 2 65.0 59 26 81 4.71
Kansas City 3 3 52.0 50 28 56 5.02
Detroit 3 3 55.0 53 26 53 5.40
Seattle 3 4 63.0 66 33 69 5.71
Tampa Bay 2 4 53.2 66 16 53 5.87
Texas 3 3 52.0 57 18 55 6.06
Oakland 1 7 72.0 88 35 60 7.12
