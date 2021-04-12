American League Team Statistics

Through April 11 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 329 58 93 25 0 13 51 .283 Houston 321 56 90 20 1 16 52 .280 Minnesota 324 55 85 22 1 13 52 .262 L.A. Angels 307 48 76 8 3 13 44 .248 Kansas City 237 37 58 7 1 9 35 .245 Chicago White Sox 310 51 75 13 0 11 45 .242 N.Y. Yankees 308 38 74 13 0 9 35 .240 Tampa Bay 307 41 71 18 1 10 40 .231 Seattle 300 41 68 17 0 8 39 .227 Cleveland 252 37 57 12 0 14 35 .226 Baltimore 320 40 72 15 1 9 37 .225 Texas 292 36 65 10 1 9 35 .223 Toronto 311 41 69 10 0 11 36 .222 Detroit 284 29 56 7 2 11 29 .197 Oakland 323 32 61 10 2 8 31 .189 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Cleveland 5 3 70.0 41 29 80 2.83 Minnesota 5 4 82.2 71 20 97 2.83 N.Y. Yankees 4 5 83.0 65 19 109 2.93 Toronto 4 5 81.0 72 28 85 3.11 Houston 6 3 80.0 62 29 74 3.49 Chicago White Sox 4 5 78.1 66 32 100 3.79 Boston 6 3 85.0 77 40 96 4.13 Kansas City 4 3 62.0 55 37 64 4.65 Baltimore 4 5 82.0 85 30 77 5.05 Texas 3 6 79.0 84 27 72 5.13 Tampa Bay 4 5 81.2 87 26 80 5.18 Seattle 5 4 82.0 80 41 84 5.27 L.A. Angels 6 3 82.0 78 39 99 5.27 Detroit 3 6 79.0 76 39 77 6.04 Oakland 3 7 90.0 105 39 74 6.20 More for youSportsHartford basketball player pens letter, students create...By Jeff JacobsSportsALL-FCIAC WINTER TEAMS