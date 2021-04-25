American League Team Statistics

Through April 24 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 746 114 208 51 3 26 100 .279 L.A. Angels 658 93 173 23 3 28 82 .263 Houston 697 106 180 41 3 24 99 .258 Chicago White Sox 677 100 174 33 2 20 91 .257 Minnesota 630 83 153 34 1 20 78 .243 Kansas City 611 87 144 29 5 19 81 .236 Tampa Bay 717 102 165 40 2 24 94 .230 Toronto 659 82 150 21 1 24 76 .228 Baltimore 668 74 150 35 2 17 71 .225 Texas 698 82 157 19 3 24 78 .225 Oakland 678 100 151 26 5 27 92 .223 Seattle 664 94 144 34 2 22 89 .217 N.Y. Yankees 652 72 135 22 0 24 67 .207 Detroit 666 67 138 23 4 25 67 .207 Cleveland 614 69 124 26 3 23 66 .202 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Toronto 9 11 171.2 148 58 167 3.20 N.Y. Yankees 9 11 180.0 141 56 217 3.20 Cleveland 8 11 167.2 130 68 191 3.54 Chicago White Sox 11 9 172.1 153 65 202 3.71 Seattle 13 8 182.2 150 73 170 3.79 Boston 13 9 194.1 174 84 196 3.98 Minnesota 7 12 162.1 143 52 167 4.10 Houston 10 10 176.0 157 63 178 4.24 Baltimore 8 12 173.2 164 60 169 4.25 Texas 9 12 185.2 186 53 182 4.31 Kansas City 12 7 166.0 155 68 167 4.34 Oakland 14 7 186.0 190 59 177 4.40 Tampa Bay 11 10 190.1 173 59 189 4.54 Detroit 7 14 179.2 158 84 157 4.76 L.A. Angels 9 10 168.2 169 76 199 5.39 More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...