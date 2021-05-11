American League Team Statistics

Through May 11 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 1227 188 324 80 3 43 171 .264 Houston 1192 176 310 72 5 38 168 .260 L.A. Angels 1164 162 302 52 4 46 150 .259 Chicago White Sox 1065 164 272 51 6 27 153 .255 Texas 1238 159 305 42 5 46 152 .246 Minnesota 1083 150 262 58 4 44 142 .242 Toronto 1109 160 265 39 1 48 150 .239 Kansas City 1079 137 252 49 10 31 129 .234 Baltimore 1167 135 269 56 3 37 128 .231 Tampa Bay 1213 153 269 60 3 37 142 .222 N.Y. Yankees 1110 138 246 39 0 46 130 .222 Oakland 1152 150 252 45 6 46 141 .219 Detroit 1090 111 231 35 7 34 109 .212 Cleveland 1045 136 219 48 7 40 130 .210 Seattle 1111 142 233 54 2 40 137 .210 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 19 13 276.1 220 100 316 3.16 N.Y. Yankees 18 16 306.2 242 87 355 3.23 Cleveland 18 14 284.2 224 107 311 3.51 Tampa Bay 19 17 324.0 276 104 329 3.81 Toronto 17 16 285.2 263 97 277 3.91 Boston 22 14 317.1 294 121 335 3.97 Houston 18 17 308.0 261 111 313 3.97 Baltimore 16 19 307.2 269 111 294 4.04 Oakland 21 15 318.0 311 99 308 4.16 Seattle 18 17 302.2 270 114 255 4.19 Texas 18 19 328.2 325 101 319 4.27 Minnesota 12 20 279.1 255 97 265 4.29 Kansas City 16 17 289.0 274 127 287 4.80 L.A. Angels 16 18 300.2 292 149 353 5.09 Detroit 10 24 286.2 290 134 256 5.15 More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 4/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsCentral Connecticut names former UConn, Fairfield...By Maggie Vanoni