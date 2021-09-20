American League Team Statistics

Through September 20 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 5141 796 1383 285 12 196 767 .269 Toronto 5032 785 1342 258 13 237 756 .267 Boston 5123 776 1338 314 21 201 735 .261 Chicago White Sox 4934 738 1257 251 21 174 702 .255 Kansas City 5013 634 1242 219 24 155 599 .248 L.A. Angels 5005 662 1230 247 19 179 630 .246 Tampa Bay 5110 796 1226 262 30 207 750 .240 Baltimore 4999 618 1199 248 14 184 592 .240 Detroit 4979 650 1196 214 34 174 628 .240 Minnesota 5028 670 1201 249 16 212 634 .239 Oakland 4960 687 1185 255 18 183 643 .239 N.Y. Yankees 4939 650 1171 195 11 204 609 .237 Cleveland 4862 654 1152 224 20 189 628 .237 Texas 4969 574 1147 205 21 155 548 .231 Seattle 4917 635 1101 205 8 186 612 .224 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 88 61 1328.1 1125 496 1354 3.69 Chicago White Sox 85 64 1294.1 1103 454 1475 3.75 N.Y. Yankees 83 67 1328.1 1141 464 1451 3.76 Tampa Bay 92 58 1350.0 1193 411 1381 3.77 Toronto 84 65 1292.1 1152 426 1346 3.87 Oakland 82 67 1320.2 1246 401 1227 3.93 Boston 86 65 1322.0 1318 505 1412 4.25 Seattle 80 69 1324.1 1265 440 1218 4.33 Cleveland 73 74 1284.0 1158 488 1287 4.34 Detroit 72 78 1315.2 1267 527 1176 4.34 L.A. Angels 72 77 1304.2 1257 549 1356 4.66 Kansas City 67 82 1307.1 1268 562 1256 4.70 Texas 55 94 1312.1 1300 471 1138 4.78 Minnesota 65 85 1312.1 1285 449 1210 4.89 Baltimore 47 102 1288.1 1399 532 1150 5.95