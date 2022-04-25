Skip to main content
Sports

American League Team Statistics

Through April 25

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Cleveland 518 75 137 26 7 14 74 .264
Toronto 540 66 135 25 0 22 65 .250
L.A. Angels 528 79 130 23 2 21 75 .246
Tampa Bay 528 71 129 30 4 13 67 .244
Seattle 538 77 128 28 3 18 76 .238
N.Y. Yankees 524 58 123 25 0 17 54 .235
Detroit 484 53 112 18 3 7 53 .231
Texas 513 71 117 20 0 13 66 .228
Boston 534 58 120 32 1 11 58 .225
Minnesota 511 58 111 19 1 16 54 .217
Kansas City 461 43 99 17 3 11 40 .215
Chicago White Sox 490 50 105 22 1 14 46 .214
Baltimore 527 44 111 24 1 6 43 .211
Oakland 555 69 116 26 1 15 61 .209
Houston 497 54 104 23 1 17 52 .209

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Yankees 10 6 145.2 110 55 159 2.53
Seattle 10 6 143.0 116 44 136 2.96
Baltimore 6 10 139.0 121 56 119 3.17
Detroit 6 9 134.0 116 37 106 3.22
Oakland 9 8 149.2 130 50 139 3.31
Minnesota 8 8 141.0 119 50 134 3.38
Tampa Bay 9 7 139.0 107 48 146 3.43
Cleveland 7 8 131.2 107 41 118 3.62
Toronto 10 6 141.1 125 43 130 3.63
Houston 7 8 133.1 116 51 123 3.65
Boston 7 9 142.2 119 60 148 3.66
Chicago White Sox 6 9 130.0 120 61 148 4.08
L.A. Angels 9 7 142.0 112 54 137 4.18
Kansas City 5 9 126.0 129 51 107 4.57
Texas 5 10 131.0 126 62 139 5.08
More for you