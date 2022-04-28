Skip to main content
Sports

American League Team Statistics

Through April 28

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
L.A. Angels 627 95 160 31 4 25 91 .255
Cleveland 613 81 155 31 7 16 80 .253
Toronto 638 79 158 29 0 26 78 .248
Tampa Bay 593 78 145 30 4 16 74 .245
N.Y. Yankees 593 75 144 26 1 24 70 .243
Seattle 608 87 144 32 4 20 84 .237
Boston 638 72 149 41 1 11 72 .234
Texas 610 81 138 25 0 15 76 .226
Detroit 546 57 122 21 3 8 57 .223
Minnesota 571 68 125 23 1 20 62 .219
Chicago White Sox 553 57 119 25 1 16 52 .215
Houston 598 65 125 26 1 20 63 .209
Kansas City 523 52 109 18 3 11 49 .208
Baltimore 592 54 123 26 1 9 53 .208
Oakland 620 72 128 29 2 16 64 .206

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Yankees 12 6 163.2 122 60 175 2.80
Seattle 11 7 160.0 132 52 155 3.04
Tampa Bay 10 8 157.0 122 52 164 3.21
Minnesota 10 8 159.0 129 55 154 3.23
Detroit 6 11 150.1 130 45 119 3.35
Oakland 10 9 166.2 140 56 152 3.40
Houston 9 9 159.1 137 60 144 3.56
Boston 8 11 169.1 142 69 172 3.72
Toronto 12 7 169.1 154 48 158 3.72
Baltimore 6 12 155.0 142 60 137 3.83
L.A. Angels 12 7 169.0 130 60 161 3.83
Cleveland 7 11 155.2 137 47 140 3.93
Chicago White Sox 7 10 148.0 130 76 164 4.01
Kansas City 6 10 143.0 143 55 124 4.47
Texas 6 12 158.0 148 73 166 4.84
More for you