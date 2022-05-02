Skip to main content
American League Team Statistics

Through May 2

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
L.A. Angels 758 110 194 41 4 28 105 .256
Cleveland 748 101 188 41 7 20 99 .251
N.Y. Yankees 727 106 181 33 1 31 99 .249
Toronto 764 92 186 34 0 31 91 .243
Seattle 739 102 177 37 5 23 99 .240
Tampa Bay 716 90 172 38 4 19 86 .240
Minnesota 716 94 166 34 1 24 87 .232
Detroit 686 67 159 26 3 10 67 .232
Boston 773 81 177 47 1 13 80 .229
Texas 734 96 164 26 1 19 91 .223
Baltimore 732 71 160 37 1 11 69 .219
Chicago White Sox 683 69 149 32 1 19 64 .218
Kansas City 658 63 141 25 3 12 57 .214
Houston 737 82 158 35 2 25 80 .214
Oakland 720 84 152 34 3 18 76 .211

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Yankees 16 6 198.2 162 70 207 2.72
Minnesota 13 9 194.0 160 65 190 3.15
Seattle 12 10 193.0 165 69 189 3.26
Detroit 7 14 183.1 159 55 149 3.39
Tampa Bay 12 10 193.0 158 60 204 3.40
Houston 11 11 193.1 164 67 177 3.58
Boston 9 14 203.1 171 81 202 3.59
L.A. Angels 15 8 204.0 159 68 184 3.66
Oakland 10 12 193.2 169 70 176 3.67
Baltimore 8 14 191.0 176 73 163 3.68
Toronto 15 8 205.1 188 60 197 3.68
Cleveland 10 12 190.2 167 56 171 3.87
Chicago White Sox 8 13 185.0 164 96 196 3.89
Texas 8 14 194.0 170 85 202 4.45
Kansas City 7 13 179.0 175 71 150 4.63
