American League Team Statistics

Through May 10

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Cleveland 994 144 255 53 8 26 141 .257
Tampa Bay 1008 133 248 51 6 29 124 .246
L.A. Angels 1015 150 247 47 4 40 145 .243
N.Y. Yankees 916 124 219 40 1 37 117 .239
Minnesota 934 117 222 50 1 30 110 .238
Toronto 988 115 234 51 0 34 114 .237
Baltimore 967 102 226 49 3 18 97 .234
Boston 975 95 222 59 2 16 94 .228
Seattle 991 118 225 41 6 31 115 .227
Chicago White Sox 922 98 205 41 1 25 92 .222
Kansas City 858 79 189 34 4 13 71 .220
Detroit 907 78 197 37 3 11 76 .217
Texas 898 109 195 31 1 24 103 .217
Houston 946 110 205 43 3 36 108 .217
Oakland 941 98 188 39 5 20 90 .200

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Yankees 20 8 251.2 198 82 264 2.50
Houston 18 11 256.1 201 80 231 2.95
Minnesota 18 11 255.0 208 77 262 3.11
Chicago White Sox 14 14 251.0 211 113 273 3.33
Detroit 8 20 242.1 205 83 202 3.49
L.A. Angels 20 11 275.0 224 88 250 3.50
Tampa Bay 18 12 265.1 215 82 264 3.53
Baltimore 12 17 254.0 237 91 211 3.61
Oakland 11 18 254.2 226 85 229 3.68
Boston 10 19 259.1 216 97 263 3.71
Seattle 13 17 263.0 240 97 253 3.83
Toronto 17 13 265.1 248 79 242 3.83
Texas 11 16 238.0 200 103 238 3.97
Cleveland 15 14 256.2 212 94 239 4.03
Kansas City 9 17 230.0 225 94 178 4.58
