American League Team Statistics

Through July 14 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3032 409 788 172 4 115 397 .260 Boston 3079 418 798 204 7 85 399 .259 Minnesota 3039 411 770 157 9 113 397 .253 Chicago White Sox 3059 374 775 151 6 72 353 .253 Cleveland 2946 371 726 159 16 66 351 .246 N.Y. Yankees 2930 460 715 124 6 147 436 .244 Kansas City 2968 348 722 140 22 72 331 .243 Houston 2886 391 696 146 8 125 382 .241 Texas 2926 394 699 111 9 114 372 .239 Tampa Bay 2954 367 705 148 11 81 348 .239 Seattle 2961 362 694 139 11 98 346 .234 L.A. Angels 2953 359 685 119 14 103 347 .232 Baltimore 3006 371 698 161 12 89 349 .232 Detroit 2916 283 672 119 16 52 270 .230 Oakland 2937 297 617 136 7 68 274 .210 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 57 30 769.2 596 255 771 2.99 N.Y. Yankees 62 26 791.0 630 230 806 3.08 Tampa Bay 48 40 783.2 673 224 771 3.33 Seattle 47 42 789.2 702 253 740 3.56 Minnesota 49 41 797.1 711 263 721 3.76 Boston 47 42 794.1 709 281 760 3.83 Baltimore 45 44 786.2 763 248 654 3.90 L.A. Angels 39 50 784.2 695 281 746 3.91 Cleveland 43 44 770.1 705 260 709 3.98 Toronto 47 42 789.0 747 240 743 4.04 Chicago White Sox 43 45 791.0 731 321 817 4.04 Detroit 37 52 776.0 709 266 663 4.05 Texas 41 45 767.1 701 293 699 4.06 Oakland 30 60 788.1 752 296 677 4.38 Kansas City 35 53 774.0 798 346 642 4.84