American League Team Statistics

Through September 30 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 5341 736 1390 299 12 190 719 .260 Boston 5358 716 1387 346 12 151 686 .259 Chicago White Sox 5416 667 1395 260 9 144 635 .258 Cleveland 5355 668 1351 262 30 123 633 .252 Minnesota 5276 670 1310 262 17 172 642 .248 Houston 5213 716 1287 270 11 208 695 .247 Kansas City 5228 615 1281 242 38 131 591 .245 N.Y. Yankees 5204 785 1259 221 8 243 744 .242 Texas 5263 689 1270 216 19 192 653 .241 Tampa Bay 5235 651 1260 288 15 134 619 .241 Baltimore 5251 662 1249 264 25 170 628 .238 L.A. Angels 5222 601 1212 205 30 186 578 .232 Detroit 5142 529 1188 230 27 102 505 .231 Seattle 5145 656 1178 223 19 188 631 .229 Oakland 5117 546 1109 245 14 131 515 .217 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 102 54 1391.1 1085 437 1455 2.92 N.Y. Yankees 96 59 1390.2 1135 421 1393 3.34 Tampa Bay 85 71 1390.0 1213 373 1346 3.38 Cleveland 88 68 1401.0 1206 425 1337 3.49 Seattle 85 70 1383.0 1226 427 1330 3.57 L.A. Angels 70 86 1382.0 1209 520 1325 3.82 Chicago White Sox 77 79 1394.2 1287 514 1392 3.93 Toronto 87 69 1390.1 1323 412 1348 3.95 Baltimore 80 76 1381.2 1353 423 1158 3.98 Minnesota 76 80 1387.0 1281 459 1292 4.02 Detroit 63 92 1358.0 1269 483 1127 4.03 Texas 66 89 1375.0 1286 557 1265 4.22 Boston 75 81 1384.0 1353 509 1304 4.50 Oakland 56 100 1371.2 1355 486 1147 4.61 Kansas City 63 93 1365.0 1436 575 1140 4.71