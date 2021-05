Valentin Flauraud/AP

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Taylor Knibb won the season-opening World Championship Series triathlon on Saturday to book her place on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

The 23-year-old Knibb finished the Olympic distance of a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer cycle and 10-kilometer run in 1 hour, 54 minutes, 27 seconds in a race dominated by Americans.