Amity boys edge Shelton track, Beaudette double winner

Amity defeated Shelton 78-72 in boys’ track on Tuesday.

Amity’s Mason Beaudette was best in the 1600 and 3200-meter run.

Shelton’s Jason Lorent took first in the 100, 200 and 400-meter runs.

Joe Savino won the long jump and triple jump.

Carson McKinnon placed first in the discus and shot put.

4x800 relay: Shelton, 8:42.73 Jayden Opper, Jackson Jones, Luke Pachecho, Aidan O'Grady

4x100 relay: Amity, 44.88 William Zhang, Philip Yang, Philip London, Max Musial

110 hurdles: Philip Yang (Amity), 18.46

100m: Jason Lorent (Shelton), 11.37

Javelin: Tim Santos (Shelton), 136-5

Long Jump: Joe Savino (Shelton), 19-5.25

1600m: Mason Beaudette (Amity), 4:36.98

400m: Jason Lorent (Shelton), 53.14

Shot Put: Carson McKinnon (Shelton), 38-9

800m: James Nichol (Amity), 2:10.61

High Jump: Ari Papademtriou (Shelton). 5-8

300 hurdles: Philip London (Amity), 45.14

200m: Jason Lorent (Shelton), 22.71

Triple Jump: Joe Savino (Shelton), 40-01.50

3200m: Mason Beaudette (Amity), 10:08.98

Discus: Carson McKinnon (Shelton), 97-02

4x400: Amity, 3:45.22 Daniel Kim, Michael Bowman, Ben Fraser, Johnathan Fortin

Pole Vault: Ethan Lavi (Amity), 10-0