Amity boys edge Shelton track, Beaudette double winner

Amity defeated Shelton 78-72 in boys' track on Tuesday. Amity's Mason Beaudette was best in the 1600 and 3200-meter run. Shelton's Jason Lorent took first in the 100, 200 and 400-meter runs. Joe Savino won the long jump and triple jump. Carson McKinnon placed first in the discus and shot put. 4x800 relay: Shelton, 8:42.73 Jayden Opper, Jackson Jones, Luke Pachecho, Aidan O'Grady 4x100 relay: Amity, 44.88 William Zhang, Philip Yang, Philip London, Max Musial 110 hurdles: Philip Yang (Amity), 18.46 100m: Jason Lorent (Shelton), 11.37 Javelin: Tim Santos (Shelton), 136-5 Long Jump: Joe Savino (Shelton), 19-5.25 1600m: Mason Beaudette (Amity), 4:36.98 400m: Jason Lorent (Shelton), 53.14 Shot Put: Carson McKinnon (Shelton), 38-9 800m: James Nichol (Amity), 2:10.61 High Jump: Ari Papademtriou (Shelton). 5-8 300 hurdles: Philip London (Amity), 45.14 200m: Jason Lorent (Shelton), 22.71 Triple Jump: Joe Savino (Shelton), 40-01.50 3200m: Mason Beaudette (Amity), 10:08.98 Discus: Carson McKinnon (Shelton), 97-02 4x400: Amity, 3:45.22 Daniel Kim, Michael Bowman, Ben Fraser, Johnathan Fortin Pole Vault: Ethan Lavi (Amity), 10-0