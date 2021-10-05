Anaheim 3, San Jose 2

Anaheim 1 1 0 1 - 3 San Jose 0 1 1 0 - 2 Anaheim won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 1 (Lettieri, Shattenkirk), 9:05. Second Period_2, Anaheim, Zegras 1 (Drysdale, Milano), 13:37 (pp). 3, San Jose, Couture 1 (Meier, Dahlen), 16:38 (pp). Third Period_4, San Jose, Hertl 1 (Eklund, Balcers), 15:03. Overtime_None. Shootout_Anaheim 0 (), San Jose 0 (). Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-7-7-4_25. San Jose 15-18-11-0_44. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 4; San Jose 1 of 4. Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-0 (44 shots-42 saves). San Jose, Reimer 0-0-1 (25-23). A_6,192 (17,562). T_2:48. Referees_Jake Brenk, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mitch Hunt.