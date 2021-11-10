Skip to main content
Sports

Anaheim 3, Vancouver 2

Anaheim 1 0 1 1 3
Vancouver 0 0 2 0 2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Fowler 2 (Milano, Terry), 11:18 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Anaheim, Lundestrom 3 (Comtois, Drysdale), 9:15. 3, Vancouver, Miller 6 (Boeser, Hughes), 13:29. 4, Vancouver, Pettersson 3 (Boeser, Hughes), 19:05 (sh).

Overtime_5, Anaheim, Terry 9 (Getzlaf, Drysdale), 3:52.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-9-9-3_30. Vancouver 13-15-12-3_43.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 6-2-2 (43 shots-41 saves). Vancouver, Halak 0-2-1 (30-27).

A_18,201 (18,910). T_2:27.

Referees_Brad Meier, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Bevan Mills.

