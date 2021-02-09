Analysis: NFL hopes for normality in 2021, starting at draft BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 1:23 p.m.
1 of3 FILE- In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, speaks during a news conference at the at the football league's fall meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Playing a season through a pandemic did not take the NFL's attention off other health issues, specifically concussions with the league finding those dropped about 5% in 2020. Sills said the league had 262 cases of COVID-19 among players and 463 cases among coaches, staff and other personnel. The NFL had an overall test positivity rate from Aug. 1 through the end of January of 0.08%, well below the country's positivity rate and almost all the league's markets. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 50 onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, in this Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, file photo. Manning was selected Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
Maybe the lack of competitiveness in the Super Bowl was a good sign for the NFL.
After a year in which the challenges of playing a full and barely interrupted season provided more than enough drama, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay's rout of the reigning champion Chiefs brought some ho-hum. The league would like nothing better than a return to normalcy in 2021— as much as that ever will be possible again.