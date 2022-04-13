Anderson helps White Sox beat Mariners for 4th straight win JAY COHEN, AP Baseball Writer April 13, 2022 Updated: April 13, 2022 11:04 p.m.
1 of9 RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT TO A TWO-RUN DOUBLE - Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson watches his two-run double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford scores on a Dylan Moore single as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) applies a late tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Seattle Mariners' Ty France celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford scores on a Dylan Moore single as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) turns to make a tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (30) watches his RBI single during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty/AP Show More Show Less
CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox beat Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Wednesday night.
Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first start of the year.