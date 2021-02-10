Anderson leads Grizzlies' 3-point spree in win over Hornets CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 10:44 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Anderson hit a career-high six 3 of Memphis' franchise-record 23 3-pointers and scored 27 points to help the Grizzlies snap a four-game losing streak with a 130-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Dillon Brooks added 20 points, Desmond Bane and Grayson Allen scored 18 each, and Ja Morant had 15 points and 11 assists.