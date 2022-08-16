Andrus homer, Langeliers double, lead A's past Rangers 5-1 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Aug. 16, 2022 Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 11:31 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of20 Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp holds on to third base as Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager falls over him while grabbing the throw during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Kemp advanced to third on a single by Seth Brown that also scored Cal Stevenson. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras is tagged out by Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy in a rundown when Taveras tried to score on a Marcus Semien flyout in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Athletics' Vimael Machin is at left. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus (17) follows through on a two-run home run next to Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers walks back to the dugout after striking out during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson leaps to the top of the wall to see a fan attempting to catch a two-run home run hit by Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim follows through on a RBI single as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Adolis Garcia scored on the hit. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe follows through on a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien, left, and Corey Seager, right, talk with interim manager Tony Beasley, center, on the mound after Beasley pulled starting pitcher Kohei Arihara in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras is pursued before being tagged out in a rundown, by Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus homered against his former team for the first time, Shea Langeliers doubled on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Tuesday night, ending a nine-game losing streak.
Andrus, who spent his first 12 years in the majors with the Rangers before a trade to Oakland going into last season, connected on a two-run shot in the seventh inning in his 31st game against Texas. It was Andrus' eighth homer this year.
Written By
SCHUYLER DIXON