Angels lose 13th straight after firing Maddon; Trout injured JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer June 8, 2022 Updated: June 8, 2022 3:37 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Strahm, center, celebrates with teammates after a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Red Sox won in the 10th inning. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, center, smiles in the dugout before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) leaves the field during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock (72) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell (7) returns to the dugout after scoring off of a ground rule double hit by Max Stassi during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center right, is checked out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Trout left the game. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story (10) returns to the dugout after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands on second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Shohei Ohtani also scored. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Strahm reacts after a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The Red Sox won in the 10th inning. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a single hit by Christian Vazquez during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Swapping out their manager didn't change the Los Angeles Angels' fortunes Tuesday night.
The Halos matched a franchise record with their 13th straight defeat hours after firing manager Joe Maddon, falling 6-5 to the streaking Boston Red Sox on Christian Vázquez’s go-ahead single in the 10th inning.