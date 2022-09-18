Angels win 3rd in row over Mariners, 5-1 behind Rengifo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row over the wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners, 5-1 on Sunday.

Seeking their first playoff appearance since 2001, the longest dought in the major leaguers, the Mariners (80-64) saw their lead for the third and final AL wild card berth cut to four games over Baltimore (76-69).