Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit

Anna Leone went 2 for 4 with two doubles to record her 100th career hit when Shelton softball defeated Lyman Hall 13-10 on Tuesday. Julia Krijgsman went 4 for 5 with four doubles as coach Lindsay Wheeler’s Gaels improved to 13-5.

Shelton High Athletics / Contributed photo
