Anosike lifts Sacred Heart past Mass.-Lowell 89-86

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 21 points and Cameron Parker had another strong game as Sacred Heart defeated UMass Lowell 89-86 on Wednesday night.

Parke, who set an NCAA record with 24 assists against Pine Manor on Sunday, scored with three minutes left broke a break tie and sent the Pioneers on a 7-1 run. A free throw by Kinnon Larose made it 89-83 before the River Hawks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jare'l Spellman had 18 points and eight rebounds for Sacred Heart (5-4) and Koreem Ozier added 17 points. Parker had 13 points and 12 assists for the visitors.

Christian Lutete had 23 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks (4-6) and joined the 1,000-point club early in the second half. Obadiah Noel tied a season high with 21 points. Connor Withers had 14 points.

