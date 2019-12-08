Anosike scores 22 to lift Sacred Heart over Hartford 79-62

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — E.J. Anosike and Cameron Parker posted double-doubles and Sacred Heart rallied in the second half to beat Hartford 79-62 on Sunday.

Anosike finished with 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Pioneers (6-4). He made 5 of 12 shots from the floor and sank 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Parker added 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Parker leads the nation with 96 assists this season. Aaron Clarke added 16 points off the bench. Koreem Ozier and Kinnon Larose added 10 points apiece as the Pioneers ran their win streak to four.

Sacred Heart trailed 41-34 at halftime before outscoring Hartford 45-21 after intermission.

Malik Ellison had 18 points for the Hawks (4-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Miroslav Stafl added 12 points. Traci Carter had six assists.

