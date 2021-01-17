Antecevic, Kelly help Cal rally, beat Utah 72-63

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Grant Antecevic scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Andre Kelly had 11 points and nine rebounds, and California rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Utah 72-63 on Saturday night.

Makale Foreman had 12 points and Jarred Hyder scored 11 for Cal (7-8, 2-6 Pac-12).