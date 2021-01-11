Antetokounmpo, Bucks pull away late to beat Magic 121-99 JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 10:47 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence because of a minor back injury and scored 22 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-99 on Monday night.
Antetokounmpo, the reigning two-time NBA MVP, started slowly and battled through second-half foul trouble before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee won a second straight and beat Orlando for a fifth consecutive time in the regular season.