Anthony scores career-best 33, Magic rallies past Jazz BY JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Nov. 7, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 10 of his career-best 33 points in the fourth quarter and keyed a game-closing 24-11 run that helped the Orlando Magic past the Utah Jazz 107-100 on Sunday night.
Trailing by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and trailing 89-81 with eight minutes remaining, Anthony heated up and got plenty of help from R.J. Hampton and Wendell Carter Jr. as the Magic ended a two-game losing streak. Orlando also snapped a five-game skid against the Jazz that dated back three seasons.