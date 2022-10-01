Appalachian St. 49, The Citadel 0

The Citadel 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Appalachian St. 14 21 7 7 \u2014 49 First Quarter APP_D.Davis 44 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 12:18. APP_Brice 1 run (Hughes kick), 2:38. Second Quarter APP_Wilson 8 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 11:55. APP_Peoples 73 run (Hughes kick), 9:31. APP_C.Horn 22 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 4:56. Third Quarter APP_C.Horn 80 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 3:23. Fourth Quarter APP_K.Roberts 4 run (Hughes kick), 6:40. A_30,789. ___ CIT APP First downs 13 21 Total Net Yards 223 545 Rushes-yards 59-172 26-247 Passing 51 298 Punt Returns 0-0 1-0 Kickoff Returns 1-21 1-10 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 3-8-1 14-21-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 0-0 Punts 6-38.0 2-29.0 Fumbles-Lost 4-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-25 3-28 Time of Possession 39:51 20:09 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_The Citadel, Llewellyn 10-41, Graves-Billips 9-36, C.Wallace 7-21, Crawford 5-19, Billings 7-17, O.Jones 6-15, Walker 4-11, Derrick 8-10, Green 3-2. Appalachian St., Peoples 4-102, Roberts 7-70, Castle 4-28, D.Harrington 5-26, Marshall 3-12, Brice 2-6, McBride 1-3. PASSING_The Citadel, Derrick 2-7-1-45, Green 1-1-0-6. Appalachian St., Brice 12-18-0-265, McBride 2-3-0-33. RECEIVING_The Citadel, Graves-Billips 2-42, Hilton 1-9. Appalachian St., Horn 3-132, D.Davis 2-47, Hetzel 2-44, Stroman 2-21, Robinson 1-26, Page 1-10, Wilson 1-8, Marshall 1-5, Peoples 1-5. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.