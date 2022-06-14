Apple, MLS announce 10-year streaming partnership JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer June 14, 2022 Updated: June 14, 2022 2 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the leagues 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Feb. 26, 2020. Apple's foray into live sports took a big step forward Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Apple and Major League Soccer have announced a 10-year partnership on a streaming service that will allow fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook stands in front of a display of new Apple MacBook Air computers with M2 processors, Monday, June 6, 2022, following the keynote presentation of Apple's World Wide Developer Conference on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. Apple's foray into live sports took a big step forward Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Apple and Major League Soccer have announced a 10-year partnership on a streaming service that will allow fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper (55) grabs the ball above Real Salt Lake's Sergio Cordova, second from left, and Justen Glad (15) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) DARRYL DYCK/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
Apple's foray into live sports took a big step forward Tuesday.
Apple and Major League Soccer have announced a 10-year partnership on a streaming service that will allow fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year.