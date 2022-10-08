Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|23
|12
|8
|3
|29
|15
|44
|Boca Juniors
|22
|13
|3
|6
|27
|22
|42
|Racing Club
|23
|11
|8
|4
|35
|22
|41
|Huracan
|23
|10
|10
|3
|27
|16
|40
|River Plate
|23
|11
|5
|7
|37
|18
|38
|Gimnasia
|22
|10
|7
|5
|22
|13
|37
|Argentinos
|23
|11
|3
|9
|30
|23
|36
|Tigre
|23
|8
|10
|5
|34
|26
|34
|Godoy Cruz
|23
|9
|7
|7
|24
|23
|34
|Newell's
|23
|9
|6
|8
|20
|19
|33
|San Lorenzo
|23
|6
|13
|4
|24
|21
|31
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|22
|9
|4
|9
|28
|26
|31
|Patronato Parana
|23
|8
|7
|8
|26
|24
|31
|CA Platense
|23
|7
|10
|6
|20
|18
|31
|Sarmiento
|24
|8
|7
|9
|25
|27
|31
|Independiente
|23
|8
|6
|9
|25
|25
|30
|Defensa y Justicia
|23
|7
|9
|7
|23
|25
|30
|Barracas Central
|24
|7
|8
|9
|26
|33
|29
|Santa Fe
|22
|7
|6
|9
|23
|28
|27
|Estudiantes
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|32
|27
|Banfield
|23
|6
|8
|9
|22
|26
|26
|Rosario Central
|23
|6
|8
|9
|20
|25
|26
|Talleres
|22
|6
|7
|9
|17
|19
|25
|Colon
|23
|6
|7
|10
|20
|30
|25
|Arsenal
|23
|4
|12
|7
|21
|25
|24
|Lanus
|23
|5
|5
|13
|20
|34
|20
|Velez Sarsfield
|22
|3
|10
|9
|21
|28
|19
|Aldosivi
|23
|4
|4
|15
|14
|39
|16
